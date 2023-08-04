Friday, August 4, 2023
Ahead of ‘Youm-e-Istehsal’, FS briefs diplomatic missions on IIOJK situation

| August 4, 2023

ISLAMABAD, AUG 4: /DNA/ – Ahead of ‘Youm-e-Istehsal’ on 5 August 2023, the Foreign Secretary briefed the Islamabad-based diplomatic missions on the latest developments in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He highlighted the legal, security and human rights dimensions of the situation in IIOJK.

