Ahead of ‘Youm-e-Istehsal’, FS briefs diplomatic missions on IIOJK situation
ISLAMABAD, AUG 4: /DNA/ – Ahead of ‘Youm-e-Istehsal’ on 5 August 2023, the Foreign Secretary briefed the Islamabad-based diplomatic missions on the latest developments in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He highlighted the legal, security and human rights dimensions of the situation in IIOJK.
