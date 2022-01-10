AH Group, Founder Chairman Khurshid Barlas of Pak ink MoU

DNA

Peshawar, JAN 10: A MoU has been signed between AH Group Chairman Yasir Ali Mahsud and the Founder Chairman Khurshid Barlas of Pak World Trade & Expo Centre – Pvt Ltd, where AH Group will hold the honor to sponsor the event of Peshawar International Property Expo happening on 11th, 12th, and 13th of February 2022.

AH Group is also pleased to announce another sponsorship for International Chambers Summit 2022 that will be held at Serena Hotels Islamabad on 11th & 12th January 2022.