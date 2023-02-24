Agreement signed to make Rawalpindi Green

DNA

RAWALPINDI, FEB 24: A memorandum of understanding has been signed at Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) with Parks & Horticulture Authority – PHA, Directorate of Education Colleges, Forest Department, and RCCI to make Rawalpindi Green under the initiative of Government of Punjab.

Punjab Interim Minister for Health Dr. Jamal Nasir, Education Interim Minister Mansoor Qadir, and Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaqat Ali Chatha witnessed the MOU ceremony.

President RCCI Mr. Saqib Rafiq, signed and exchanged the MOU documents with the representatives from PHA, Directorate of Education Colleges and Forest Department at a ceremony held at Chamber house.

Group leader RCCI Mr. Sohail Altaf, Senior Vice President Muhammad Hamza Sarosh, Vice President Faisal Shahzad, President Small Chamber Tariq Jadoon, Women Chamber President Riffat Shaheen, Sheikh Hafeez, executive committee members and members were also present on the occasion.