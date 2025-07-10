Agreement signed for reviving local cotton sector

ISLAMABAD, JUL 10 (APP/DNA):Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, led a landmark agreement between the Ministry of National Food Security & Research, the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA), and the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC) to resolve the long-standing cotton cess issue and set a clear direction for the revival of Pakistan’s cotton economy.

The signing ceremony was held at the Ministry of National Food Security and Research.

The ceremony marks a pivotal step in the government’s broader efforts to restore cotton’s central role in the national textile value chain, said a press release issued here Thursday .

Under the leadership of Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain, this agreement is a demonstration of the Ministry’s commitment to institutional reform, public-private collaboration, and long-term agricultural sustainability.

Speaking at the event, the minister declared the resolution of the cotton cess issue a historic breakthrough and reaffirmed that cotton remains the backbone of Pakistan’s textile exports and rural livelihood.

He underscored the need for a strategic revival of the cotton crop through modern research, seed reform, improved inputs, and strengthened regulatory institutions.

Rana Tanveer Hussain emphasized that, under his stewardship, the Ministry has taken decisive measures to support cotton research, facilitate seed import processes, and build stakeholder consensus.

He stated that the government is focused on making the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC) a progressive, research-driven institution that can spearhead innovation and productivity in cotton cultivation.

The minister further highlighted his plans for continued engagement with the textile industry and growers, including a forthcoming visit to APTMA House in Lahore to advance dialogue and policy alignment.

Concluding his address, Rana Tanveer Hussain stated that the revival of Pakistan’s cotton sector is not just a matter of agricultural policy but a national economic imperative.

He assured that under his leadership, the Ministry will pursue comprehensive reforms to reestablish Pakistan’s place as a leading global cotton producer and exporter.