Agha to lead as Pakistan announce squad for Sri Lanka T20I series

LAHORE: Pakistan on Sunday announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 International series against Sri Lanka, with the team set to tour in early January 2026.

The three-match series will serve as an important platform ahead of the next T20I World Cup.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled a 15-member squad for the T20 International series against Sri Lanka. The team will depart for Sri Lanka in phases on January 4 and 5, 2026.

Salman Ali Agha has been named captain for the tour, continuing his leadership role in the shortest format.

New faces and key returns

One of the major highlights of the squad is the inclusion of Khawaja Muhammad Nafee, who has earned his maiden call-up to Pakistan’s T20 side as a wicketkeeper-batsman.

Meanwhile, Shadab Khan has returned to the T20 squad following recovery from shoulder surgery, strengthening Pakistan’s all-round options.

Full Pakistan T20I squad

The 15-member squad for the Sri Lanka series includes:

Salman Ali Agha (Captain)

Abdul Samad

Abrar Ahmed

Faheem Ashraf

Fakhar Zaman

Khawaja Muhammad Nafee (WK)

Mohammad Nawaz

Mohammad Salman Mirza

Mohammad Wasim Jr

Naseem Shah

Sahibzada Farhan (WK)

Saim Ayub

Shadab Khan

Usman Khan (WK)

Usman Tariq

Match schedule and venue

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will contest three T20 International matches, all scheduled to be played in Dambulla.

1st T20I: January 7

2nd T20I: January 9

3rd T20I: January 11