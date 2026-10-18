Agha century lifts Pakistan to 305 against Sri Lanka in ODI tri-series opener

RAWALPINDI: A hundred from Salman Ali Agha helped Pakistan put up a formidable total against Sri Lanka in the first match of the ODI tri-series at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Pakistan, however, failed to capitalise fully on their strong position, surrendering their last five wickets for only 26 runs. Reduced from 279-5 to 305 all out, the hosts struggled against the bowling of Eshan Malinga and Asitha Fernando.

After being asked to bat first, Pakistan were bowled out for 305 in 49.5 overs, with Salman leading from the front and receiving valuable support from Babar Azam, debutant Saad Baig and Hasan Nawaz.

The Green Shirts made a positive start as openers Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub looked to build momentum, finding boundaries at regular intervals and putting together a promising opening partnership.

However, Saim was the first batter to depart, falling to Dilshan Madushanka in the fourth over. His dismissal ended the 23-run opening stand, with the left-hander scoring seven off eight deliveries, including a six.

Madushanka struck again in the sixth over, dismissing Fakhar for 16 off 19 deliveries, including two fours and a six. The early setbacks left Pakistan struggling at 32-2 after 5.5 overs.

Babar was joined by debutant Saad Baig, and the pair steadied the innings with a crucial third-wicket partnership. Both batters countered the Sri Lankan bowling attack effectively, guiding Pakistan past the 100-run mark.

Their 74-run partnership was eventually broken by Eshan Malinga, who claimed his first wicket of the innings by dismissing Babar for a well-compiled 45 off 57 deliveries, including six boundaries. Pakistan were reduced to 106-3 after 19.4 overs.

Just one over later, Malinga struck again, removing wicketkeeper-batter Saad Baig for a valuable 39 off 40 deliveries. The debutant struck three boundaries and two sixes during his impressive knock.

Hasan Nawaz and Salman then steadied Pakistan’s innings with a crucial fifth-wicket partnership, accelerating the scoring and shifting the momentum in their side’s favour.

Salman brought up his 10th ODI half-century as the pair stitched together a valuable partnership of more than 50 runs, guiding Pakistan past the 200-run mark.

However, their 97-run stand was eventually broken by Asitha Fernando, who dismissed Hasan for 37 off 49 deliveries, including two fours and two sixes. His departure left Pakistan at 215-5 after 37.2 overs.

Salman continued his sublime form with the bat, sharing a valuable 50-run partnership with Arafat Minhas to take Pakistan past the 250-run mark before bringing up his fourth ODI century.

Fernando then claimed his second wicket by breaking the 64-run partnership and dismissing Arafat, who scored a brisk 18 off 15 deliveries, including two boundaries. Pakistan were reduced to 279-6 after 45 overs.

Fernando struck again to remove the in-form Salman, who top-scored with an exceptional 107 off 90 deliveries, featuring 10 boundaries and a six.

Pakistan lost another wicket when Eshan Malinga claimed his third scalp by dismissing Faheem Ashraf, who scored a run-a-ball six.

Malinga then came close to completing a hat-trick when he dismissed Naseem Shah for a duck on the next delivery. However, Haris Rauf survived the hat-trick ball after it passed the stumps, with Sri Lanka’s appeal for leg before wicket (LBW) unsuccessful.

Pakistan crossed the 300-run mark as captain Shaheen Afridi chipped in with valuable runs in the closing stages of the innings.

Malinga delivered the final over, conceding five runs as Pakistan’s innings came to an end with Shaheen unbeaten on 13 off 12 deliveries, while Haris was run out.

For Sri Lanka, Eshan Malinga led the bowling attack with impressive figures of 4/46 in 9.5 overs. Asitha Fernando claimed three wickets, while Dilshan Madushanka chipped in with two scalps.