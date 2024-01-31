Aggrieved journalists to challenge Bara Kahu plot allotment in court

The journalists have keenly noted a concerning trend where numerous seasoned journalists are being overlooked, purportedly due to their transition into ownership roles. Despite this narrative, it is noteworthy that several proprietors have been beneficiaries of plots in the Bara Kahu scheme

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Hundreds of journalists affected by the plots gathered in the National Press Club Islamabad to discuss the release of a controversial list against the allottees in the housing scheme by the Federal Ministry of Information and the Federal Housing Authority. A meeting was held in which, after coming up with different proposals, it was agreed that the case will be fought against the illegal allotments of government housing schemes Behara Kahu and Sector F 14 and 15 in all forums including the high courts.

Rules have been violated in them, the age, experience and seniority of the applicant have not been taken into consideration. It has been said in the resolution that senior journalists have been ignored in previous schemes including this scheme, incomplete lists have come to light, so complete lists should be provided.

The journalists have keenly noted a concerning trend where numerous seasoned journalists are being overlooked, purportedly due to their transition into ownership roles. Despite this narrative, it is noteworthy that several proprietors have been beneficiaries of plots in the Bara Kahu scheme.

This observation raises questions about the fairness of sidelining senior journalists solely based on their newfound ownership status. The injustice lies in the failure to recognize the extensive contributions of these individuals, who dedicated their entire careers to the profession. It is crucial to acknowledge that even after assuming roles as publishers of newspapers or periodicals, these journalists continue to actively practice their craft.

Excluding them from considerations neglects their invaluable experience, knowledge, and commitment to journalism. The criteria for recognition and benefits should be inclusive, considering the enduring dedication these individuals have displayed to the field, rather than disproportionately focusing on their transition to ownership roles.

The participants of the meeting expressed no confidence in the Scrutiny Committee of Journalists and demanded the establishment of a new Scrutiny Committee in which the committee of affected journalists is also asked to be represented. In the resolution, the government agencies have been demanded to inspect the documents submitted by the applicants in both phases of Bihara Kahu and other proposed schemes, to investigate the submitted affidavits and service records, to check the submission of fake documents. The registration of those should be cancelled. Already beneficiaries of government schemes

In addition to the members of the coordination committee, the former president of National Press Club Shakil Qarrar expressed solidarity with all the affected journalists and announced to support them in every forum for the establishment of merit and rights.