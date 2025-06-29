AG accuses PIA aviation medical safety standards with non-doctor in key role

By Nazir Siyal



KARACHI, JUN 29 /DNA/ – In a startling revelation, the Auditor General of Pakistan has raised serious concerns over Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) appointment of a senior cargo official to lead its Medical Services Department—bypassing long-standing requirements for medical qualifications and aviation health expertise.

According to the official audit report for the period 2022–2024, PIA appointed Mr. Tariq Hussain Khan, formerly General Manager (GM) Cargo, won the role of GM Medical Services. The position was historically held by a Chief Medical Officer (CMO)—a role requiring a specialized degree in Aviation Medicine and substantial clinical experience.

The audit highlights that PIA revised the eligibility criteria for this medically critical role in 2017, removing the condition for a medical degree and instead allowing candidates with a master’s or MBA to qualify. This change, the report argues, has diluted the medical integrity of the position and poses a risk to both passengers and crew.

“The decision to appoint a non-medical professional to a post that directly affects health certification, crew medical monitoring, and aviation safety is unjustified,” the report stated.

The auditors emphasized that such a move compromises international aviation health compliance and liaison with airport and emergency medical facilities.

In response, the Auditor General has issued the following recommendations:

Restore the original post of Chief Medical Officer (CMO)

Realign the job description with international aviation medical standards

Re-evaluate Mr. Tariq Hussain’s appointment based on relevant medical expertise. Ensure appointment of a qualified senior medical professional without delay

PIA Management Silent over the irregularity was officially communicated to PIA management on March 11, 2025. However, no formal response has been received.

The audit warns that continued negligence in addressing the issue could damage PIA’s operational safety record and credibility at the international level.

When contacted, PIA spokesperson Mr. Abdullah Khan told this scribe that “There is no new appointment as such safety or harm passengers technically.

The role is administrative only, and Mr. Tariq Hussain will deal solely with internal administrative affairs. He is already serving within the organization.”

However, the Auditor General’s report disputes this explanation, arguing that the role of GM Medical Services directly oversees health-related matters and cannot be reduced to administrative coordination alone.