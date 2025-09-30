Aftershocks of Peshawar rally: Chief Minister got the chance of firing rivals 

Shamim Shahid

PESHAWAR, SEPT 30 /DNA/ – In the light of alleged poor performances and failure of bringing targeted audience to historical Peshawar rally Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandhapur has initiated steps for reshuffling of his cabinet.

So far two provincial ministers have tendered resignations whereas a few others have been directed to do so.

Soon after Peshawar historical rally Chief Ministet Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandhapur russhed to Adyala Jail whereas he held exclusive merting with his jailed leader Imran Khan. Though details of such a meeting yet to be made piblic but advisor to Chief Minister Barrister Saif was quoted by a section media , “Imran Khan has shown satisfactions and directed us to go ahead.”

However, certain circles close to Pakistan Tehrik Insaf informed that through this historical rally Chief Minister has got the chance of settling scores with his rivals and trouble makers as well. During the meeting Sardar Ali Amin Ghandapur has informed Imran Khan about poor performances of some if ministers, poor response of certain persons in Peshawar rally and others. On such grounds Imran Khan reportedly permitted Sardar Ali Amin Ganfhapur for action against such persons.

Two ministers Education Monister Faisal Tarakai and Irrigation Minister Saqib Ullah Khan have tendered resignations from their offices on Tuesday. Former Speaker of National Assembly and MNA from Swabi has confirmed tendering resignations of both from the offices. Saqib Ullah Khan is brother of Asad Qaisar whereas Faisal Tarakai is younger brother of MNA Shahram Khan Tarakai and son of Senator Liaqat Taraki.

Though Asad Qaisar is believed to be leading his own group within PTI buy Tarakai family is associated with MNA Atif Khan from Mardan. Atif Khan’s close supporters Shakil Khan from Malakand was earlier removed fron Khybet Pakhtunkhwa cabinet.

No needless to mention that Atif Khan a tobacco typhoon from Mardan and cousin of Shahram and Faisal Tarakai considering him close and favourite to Imran Khan since 2013 last. On such grounds he remained rivals to all its three chief ministers before Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandhapur also included Pervez Khattak and Mehmud Khan.

Resignations by two provincial ministers from their offices confirm wide range rifts and hostilities amongst the PTI ranks specially in Khybet Pakhtunkhwa cabinrt.