After quad talks, PM thanks FMs for confidence in Pakistan’s peace efforts

ISLAMABAD, Mar 30: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday thanked the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Egypt for expressing confidence in Pakistan’s sincere efforts for peace and stability in the region.

The prime minister, who met with Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Dr. Badr Abdelatty of Egypt on Sunday, expressed pleasure to receive them for the quadrilateral meeting to discuss the situation in the Middle East.

On two different posts on his X timeline, the prime minister said that during the meeting with the foreign ministers of Turkiye and Egypt, he stressed the need for collective efforts to urgently bring an end to hostilities that were causing heavy loss of life, economy, and property not only in Iran, but across several brotherly Muslim countries.

While appreciating the valuable contributions of Turkiye and Egypt, Prime Minister Shehbaz reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment and resolve to play a positive role in bringing both Iran and the US to the negotiating table.

“Grateful for their confidence in Pakistan’s sincere efforts for regional peace and stability,” he remarked.

During the meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the prime minister conveyed his respectful regards to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and warm greetings to Saudi Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with the Kingdom and appreciated Saudi Arabia’s remarkable restraint in these challenging times.

Recognizing the Kingdom’s leadership role in the Muslim Ummah, Prime Minister Shehbaz underscored the importance of unity among Islamic countries.

Both sides also agreed to remain in close coordination in our shared pursuit of peace and stability in the region.