After Iran, a Regime Change in the USA

Qamar Bashir

The most consequential development in the ongoing conflict is not unfolding in the skies over Iran or the waters of the Gulf—it is unfolding inside the Pentagon. In the middle of an active war, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth abruptly removed Army Chief of Staff Randy George along with other senior officers, triggering one of the most destabilizing leadership purges in modern U.S. military history. At a moment that demands continuity, coordination, and institutional stability, Washington has instead projected disruption, uncertainty, and internal fracture.

This purge did not go unnoticed. Iran immediately seized the moment and transformed it into a powerful instrument of narrative warfare. Through its diplomatic channels, including messaging amplified by the Iranian Embassy in South Africa, Tehran mocked Washington with a blunt and calculated taunt: the “regime change” that the United States had long claimed to be engineering in Iran had now taken place within America itself. Images of dismissed U.S. generals were circulated with captions implying that Washington had become the victim of its own doctrine. The message was clear—while the United States spoke of dismantling Iran’s command structure, its own command hierarchy was being shaken from within.

This narrative shift coincided with a far more serious battlefield development. Iranian air defenses successfully downed three advanced U.S. aerial platforms, shattering the long-held assumption of uncontested American air superiority. For decades, U.S. military doctrine has relied on dominance of the skies as the foundation of all subsequent operations. That dominance is no longer absolute. The downing of these aircraft is not merely a tactical loss—it is a strategic rupture.

The consequences unfold immediately across multiple layers. First, operational confidence is shaken; pilots can no longer assume safe penetration of hostile airspace. Second, mission planning becomes more cautious, reducing the tempo and effectiveness of air campaigns. Third, intelligence assumptions are exposed as flawed, revealing gaps in understanding Iran’s air defense capabilities. Fourth, political pressure mounts in Washington as high-value losses demand accountability. Fifth, allies begin to question the reliability of U.S. protection. Sixth, adversaries are emboldened, seeing that the technological gap can be contested. Seventh, escalation becomes more unpredictable, as each loss increases the pressure to respond more forcefully.

It is within this context that the Pentagon purge takes on deeper meaning. Leadership changes in wartime are rarely isolated decisions; they are often reactions to battlefield realities, intelligence failures, or strategic disagreements. The removal of top commanders, therefore, cannot be separated from the emerging operational setbacks. Whether driven by accountability, political loyalty, or internal conflict, the timing reinforces a perception of instability at the highest levels of U.S. military command.

The escalation ladder now becomes the central question. With air superiority contested and leadership in flux, the United States faces a narrowing set of options. Continuing the air campaign carries increased risk. Expanding strikes invites broader regional retaliation. The final and most dangerous step—deploying ground forces—would fundamentally transform the conflict.

However, a ground invasion of Iran would not resemble conventional warfare. There would be no clearly defined frontlines, no visible massing of Iranian divisions waiting for engagement. Instead, the United States would encounter a form of warfare that is largely invisible, decentralized, and deeply embedded within terrain and population. Iranian strategy, shaped by decades of asymmetric doctrine, would avoid direct confrontation. There would be no large-scale battlefield for American forces to dominate—only a constant, elusive threat.

In such a scenario, U.S. troops could find themselves operating in an environment where the enemy is rarely seen but always present. Attacks would be selective, sudden, and dispersed. Supply lines, forward bases, and isolated units would become targets. The battlefield would extend beyond geography into psychology, where uncertainty and constant threat erode operational effectiveness. This is not a war of visibility—it is a war of perception and endurance.

The comparison with groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah is instructive, though Iran operates at a far more sophisticated level. These groups have demonstrated how smaller forces can neutralize technological superiority through tunnel networks, decentralized command, and precision strikes. Iran’s capability extends this model into a state-level framework, combining conventional defenses with asymmetric tactics, cyber operations, and regional proxies.

What emerges is a battlefield where visibility is reversed. American forces, despite their technological advantage, become exposed targets within a complex and unfamiliar environment. Iranian forces, by contrast, remain largely concealed, choosing the timing and location of engagement. This inversion of visibility fundamentally alters the balance of power on the ground.

At the same time, the information war continues to amplify these realities. By linking the Pentagon purge with battlefield developments, Iran reinforces a narrative of American disarray—military setbacks abroad, leadership instability at home, and strategic confusion at the highest levels. Whether or not this perception fully reflects reality is secondary; its impact on global opinion and allied confidence is undeniable.

The United States now faces a convergence of pressures: operational challenges in the field, political scrutiny at home, and a rapidly shifting global perception of its strength. Each element feeds into the other, creating a cycle that is difficult to break. Military losses raise political questions. Political decisions create military uncertainty. Perception amplifies both.

And at the center of this cycle lies the original event—the purge of top military leadership. What may have been intended as a corrective measure now risks being interpreted as a symptom of deeper instability. In war, perception can be as decisive as firepower, and the image of a fractured command structure can weaken deterrence as effectively as any battlefield defeat.

The irony is stark. A nation that has long championed regime change as a tool of foreign policy now finds itself confronting the language, the imagery, and the perception of that very phenomenon turned inward. Not through revolution, but through disruption; not through overthrow, but through fragmentation.

The war, therefore, is no longer confined to Iran. It has expanded into a contest of narratives, resilience, and institutional stability. And in that broader battlefield, the question is no longer who controls the skies or the الأرض—it is who maintains coherence under pressure.

At this moment, the answer remains uncertain. But one reality is clear: when leadership fractures at the top, the consequences cascade downward—and in war, those consequences can define the outcome long before the final shot is fired.

Qamar Bashir

Press Secretary to the President (Rtd)

Former Press Minister, Embassy of Pakistan to France

Former Press Attaché to Malaysia

Former MD, SRBC | Macomb, Michigan