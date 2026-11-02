After 11 months PTI lawyer meets Imran, Bushra

DNA

RAWALPINDI: Barrister Salman Safdar, counsel for incarcerated former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan, met Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi at Adiala Jail on Monday.

According to Safdar’s statement posted on X, jail authorities facilitated a 40-minute meeting at 4:30 pm. He said the meeting took place after repeated applications and requests, marking his first meeting with Khan in about seven months and with Bushra Bibi in about 11 months.⁠

Safdar stated that the session was insufficient to cover all cases and legal matters. He added that both Khan and Bushra briefed him on their health conditions and living conditions in jail and gave him fresh instructions on some legal matters and cases.⁠

The development comes amid ongoing restrictions on legal and family access to the couple, who have been held in Adiala Jail for years facing multiple cases. Previous meetings involving Safdar (including court-ordered ones earlier in 2026) have been limited in duration and scope, with complaints from the legal team about access.

Some sources have suggested the meeting could form part of confidence-building steps between the government and PTI, though Safdar’s public statement focused solely on the legal consultation and did not reference any political dialogue.

The lawyer’s post has been widely shared by PTI accounts and supporters, who have long demanded greater access to Khan and Bushra for lawyers, family, and doctors. No detailed public update on specific health findings or the exact legal instructions has been released beyond Safdar’s statement.