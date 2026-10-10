Afridi maintains his stance on counterterrorism policy as PTI long march marks a week

CHARSADDA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi on Saturday reiterated his opposition to any military operations in the province as the PTI long march led by him marked a week since its launch.

The route plan for the march has undergone multiple changes since its launch on Oct 4. While the party initially vowed to march towards Islamabad, its final destination seemingly remains tentative as the KP CM has yet to announce the plan for the trek after Oct 11, beyond Swabi.

So far, the march — being carried out to demand the release of jailed party founder Imran Khan — has remained within KP, where the PTI is in power.

Addressing a large gathering at Farooq-i-Azam Chowk in Charsadda on Saturday as part of the long march, Afridi said he stood firmly with the people and would not accept decisions imposed through pressure or threats.

“I was asked to sign, but I refused,” he said, adding that he would neither retreat from his position under pressure nor compromise on his principles.

His remarks come as the federal government and the PTI-led KP government remain at odds over various issues, particularly on the counterterrorism policy. This was also a key reason behind the breakdown of the Oct 3 talks between the Centre and the opposition, with the government blaming Afridi for the collapse.

Afridi said his position on national security and the Kashmir issue was clear and unequivocal. He noted that important national matters should be addressed on the basis of principles rather than political pressure.

Referring to what he alleged were preparations for a possible military operation, the KP CM reiterated that he would not sign any document under pressure. He claimed attempts had been made to persuade him to agree to certain decisions, but he had declined.

Afridi has repeatedly voiced his opposition to the federal government’s policies on counterterrorism and Afghanistan since he was elected as the KP chief minister in October 2025.

Speaking in Charsadda, the PTI leader stressed the need to protect public rights, democratic values and the people’s mandate, saying public aspirations and ground realities should not be ignored in decision-making. He urged party workers to remain united and maintain discipline in their political struggle.

He referred to the “threats” of the imposition of governor’s rule or emergency, adding that the matter “had gone beyond seats and power” and he was ready to “sacrifice” his seat for Imran and Pakhtuns.

The chief minister highlighted that KP had suffered immense losses in the fight against terrorism, adding that the sacrifices made by its residents should not be forgotten and that their concerns regarding peace, stability and fundamental rights deserved serious attention.

The PTI launched the march despite warnings from the Centre after Oct 3 talks with the federal government failed to bridge their differences for multiple reasons, particularly over counterterrorism measures.

The federal government, citing differences over the counterterrorism policy, is mulling the option of imposing an emergency or governor’s rule in KP.

Next stop Mardan

Speaking at the Farooq-i-Azam Chowk, Afridi reiterated he would announce the next plan of action on Oct 13 at the Swabi interchange.

He called on PTI workers to remain united in their struggle for their rights, adding that political differences should be resolved through democratic means and that the voice of the people should be respected.

The KP CM urged party supporters to remain steadfast and vigilant amid the prevailing political situation.

The gathering drew hundreds of PTI supporters to the roundabout, many wearing red caps and chanting slogans in support of Imran. The chief minister addressed the crowd from a container alongside party leaders.

In a post on X earlier in the day, KP Information Minister Shafi Jan said the convoy will stay overnight in Mardan. He also said the future course of action will be announced on Oct 13 and they will move beyond Swabi.

Jan shared a nighttime video later, saying Afridi was addressing protesters in Mardan.

Afridi has called on PTI supporters across Pakistan to reach the Swabi Interchange on Oct 11 to join his long march.

According to a plan he shared a day earlier, convoys from Peshawar and Malakand regions, as well as Kohat division, would reach the Swabi Interchange on Oct 13.

PTI caravans from Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan division and the Hazara region would arrive there on Oct 14. “God willing, we will move beyond Swabi on Oct 14,” Afridi wrote.