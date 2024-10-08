African ambassadors lead tree plantation drive at Pakistan’s ministry of foreign affairs
ISLAMABAD, OCT 8 /DNA/ – Ambassadors of the African group led by Mohamed Karmoune Ambassador of Morocco, who is also the Dean of the African Group, took part in tree plantation drive at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Ambassadors are photographed with the Foreign Secretary Amina Baloch. DNA
