Africa Day celebrated in Islamabad

Africa Day celebrated in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, JUN 14 /DNA/ – Federal Minister for Energy Mussadaq Masood Malik, along with Dean of the African Group Mohamed Karmoune, Ambassador of Morocco, and heads of missions from various African countries, gathered to celebrate Africa Day with a ceremonial cake cutting.

The event highlighted the strong diplomatic ties and mutual cooperation between Pakistan and African nations.

