Africa day celebrated in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, JUN 30 /DNA/ – The spirit of African unity and cultural richness was palpable in the federal capital as Pakistan joined the international community in commemorating Africa Day. A ceremonial cake-cutting ceremony marked the occasion, symbolizing the robust ties between Pakistan and the African continent.

The event, held in Islamabad, was graced by notable dignitaries including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, Additional Foreign Secretary Hamid Asghar Khan, and President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI). They were joined by Heads of Missions from various African countries, who gathered to celebrate the foundation of the Organization of African Unity (now the African Union).

Speaking at the event, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi highlighted Pakistan’s commitment to deepening its engagement with Africa. “Africa is a continent of immense potential and opportunity. Pakistan values its historical ties with African nations and is keen to expand cooperation in trade, education, and defense,” he stated.

Additional Foreign Secretary Hamid Asghar Khan echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the government’s “Look Africa” policy initiative. He noted that the celebration was not merely ceremonial but a reaffirmation of Pakistan’s desire to build a strategic and economic partnership with the African Union.

The President of ICCI underscored the importance of economic diplomacy, noting that increased trade and investment could be a game-changer for both regions. “The ICCI is actively working to create linkages between Pakistani businesses and their African counterparts,” he remarked.

The gathering also featured cultural performances and traditional African cuisine, offering a glimpse into the continent’s diverse heritage. The Ambassadors and High Commissioners present expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s hospitality and acknowledged the growing synergy between Islamabad and the African nations.