Afghans victim of world apathy: FO

DNA

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan has thanked NRC_Egeland for drawing attention to the humanitarian predicament of Afghanistan.

It however said that it would have been more appropriate had the world not abandoned the Afghan people after the war and if conducive socioeconomic conditions had been created inside the country for the Afghan people to prosper.

For forty years, Pakistan has generously hosted over four million Afghan refugees. Those sent back were residing illegally without any documentation or proof of residence.

Progress on the cases of thousands of Afghan nationals who were promised resettlement in western countries remains painfully slow.

UN Humanitarian aid to Afghanistan remains critically underfunded with only 37.5% of the required funds secured last year.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are tied together by historical, religious and cultural links that transcend time .

Pakistan has been and will continue to support all efforts aimed at addressing the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan as well as for lasting peace and stability in the country.