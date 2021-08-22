Sunday, August 22, 2021
Main Menu

Afghanistan’s Massoud refuses to surrender to Taliban and warns of war

| August 22, 2021

The son of Ahmad Shah Massoud, who was one of the main leaders of Afghanistan‘s anti-Soviet resistance in the 1980s, said he will not surrender areas under his control to the Taliban, Dubai-based al-Arabiya TV channel cited him as saying on Sunday.

Ahmad Massoud called on the formation of a comprehensive government to rule the country with the participation of the Taliban, warning that war will be “unavoidable” if the insurgents refuse dialogue, the TV channel said.

AFGHANISTAN, PAKISTAN, WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Afghanistan’s Massoud refuses to surrender to Taliban and warns of war

The son of Ahmad Shah Massoud, who was one of the main leaders of Afghanistan‘s anti-Soviet resistanceRead More

Taliban impose some order around Kabul airport

KABUL, AUG 22: Afghanistan‘s new Taliban rulers imposed some order around chaotic Kabul airport on Sunday, making sure peopleRead More

Comments are Closed