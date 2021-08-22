Afghanistan’s Massoud refuses to surrender to Taliban and warns of war

The son of Ahmad Shah Massoud, who was one of the main leaders of Afghanistan‘s anti-Soviet resistance in the 1980s, said he will not surrender areas under his control to the Taliban, Dubai-based al-Arabiya TV channel cited him as saying on Sunday.

Ahmad Massoud called on the formation of a comprehensive government to rule the country with the participation of the Taliban, warning that war will be “unavoidable” if the insurgents refuse dialogue, the TV channel said.