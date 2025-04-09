Afghanistan-Uzbekistan Ties Expanding in Politics and Trade

KABUL, APR 9: Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate, praised Uzbekistan’s positive stance toward Afghanistan and said that political, economic, and trade interactions with Tashkent have expanded.

Fitrat reiterated that the caretaker government seeks to broaden relations with all countries in the region and the world.

He said: “Recently, Afghanistan’s relations with Uzbekistan have increased in the political, economic, trade, transit, investment, and other sectors. The Islamic Emirate aims to strengthen its comprehensive ties with neighboring countries, the region, and the wider international community.”

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s President, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, emphasized the importance of constructive dialogue with the current authorities of Afghanistan at the 150th session of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, attended by representatives of 140 countries.

He said: “We must not forget our neighbor – Afghanistan. We believe it is important to prevent the isolation of this country on the international stage, to establish a constructive dialogue with the current authorities, and to view it as an integral part of the Central Asian region that offers new opportunities.”

Political analysts also view global engagement with Afghanistan, based on national interest, as beneficial.

Zalmay Afghan Yar told TOLOnews: “The caretaker government has declared to the world its commitment to an economy-focused administration, non-interference, and regional stability. President Mirziyoyev’s comments align with protecting Afghanistan’s interests globally. I hope dialogue resolves conflicts.”

Abdul Sadiq Hamidzoy said: “Global norms also call for engagement to ensure equality, human rights, and international order. Opportunities must be created to solve issues through cooperation.”

This comes as EU and Central Asian leaders, during their first joint summit, voiced concern over the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and pledged support for its people.