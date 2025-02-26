Afghanistan pull off huge upset in CT

Ibrahim Zadran registered the massive record as he scored the highest individual score in the history of the Champions Trophy

Sports Desk

LAHORE: Afghanistan have produced yet another upset in the ICC tournaments as they defeated England by eight runs in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025.

Afghanistan set a 326-run target for England in a crucial Group B match at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

After winning the toss, Afghanistan chose to bat first – a decision that paid off as opener Ibrahim Zadran smashed a brilliant century, scoring 177 runs – the highest individual score in Champions Trophy history.

Captain Hashmatullah Shahidi (40) and Mohammad Nabi (40) also made valuable contributions, helping Afghanistan post a competitive total of 325/7.

England’s Jofra Archer picked up three wickets.

Afghanistan have decided to play with the same side they lost to South Africa while England have replaced injured Brydon Carse with Jamie Overton.

Earlier, Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi acknowledged England as one of the world’s top teams and expressed hope for support from spinners.

England captain Jos Buttler highlighted Afghanistan’s strong spin attack but remained confident in his team’s pace bowlers.

England XI:

Ben Duckett, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith (wk), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Afghanistan XI:

Rehmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

