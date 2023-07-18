Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Afghanistan, Pakistan & Uzbekistan sign MoU

| July 18, 2023

Islamabad: /DNA/ – The Embassy of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in Islamabad is pleased to announce that on July 18, 2023, a historic protocol for the construction of a railway between Afghanistan, Pakistan & Uzbekistan has been officially signed.

