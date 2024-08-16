Afghanistan embassy celebrates Victory Day

Deputy ambassadors and diplomats of Russia, China, Iraq, Iran, Uzbekistan, Qatar, Indonesia, Malaysia, Sudan, Yemen, Kyrgyzstan and many other political representatives participated in these ceremonies

DNA

ISLAMABAD: The Embassy of Afghanistan in Islamabad celebrated the Victory Day during a special event at the Islamabad Serena Hotel. The Charge d Affaires of the Afghan embassy Ahmed Shakaib addressed the gathering.

In the event, the Federal Minister of Pakistan, Mr. Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Asif Durrani, Maulana Fazlur Rahman, Chairman of Jamiat Ulema Islam Party, Member of Parliament, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Jamaat-e-Islami Amir Siraj-ul-Haq, Safran Former Minister and member of the People’s Party, Senator Talha Mahmood, Chairman of the Wahdat Muslimeen Party, Allama Raja Abbas Jafari, representatives of the Tehreek-e-Insaf Party, many other Pakistani officials and members of political parties, famous journalists, academic staff of universities, seminaries and academic centers and religious Scholars participated.

Also, deputy ambassadors and diplomats of Russia, China, Iraq, Iran, Uzbekistan, Qatar, Indonesia, Malaysia, Sudan, Yemen, Kyrgyzstan and many other political representatives participated in these ceremonies.