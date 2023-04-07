Afghan wheelchair-bound cricket team to visit Pakistan 

By Our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket Council (PWCC) on Friday announced that Afghanistan’s wheelchair-bound cricket team will visit Pakistan on next month to play three T20Is and two ODIs against Pakistan.

Rookhsana Rajpoot, President of Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket Council said that it will be a momentous event as it will be for the first time in the history that an international wheelchair cricket team will travel to Pakistan for a series.

She said it would also be for the first time in the history of wheelchair cricket that an international one-day match would be played between the two teams.

“A new history will be made in the series. The event will be an important milestone as it will help promote wheelchair cricket in the region,” she added.

Rookhsana said preparations for hosting the series had started, adding that separate Pakistan teams would be formed for the ODI and T20 matches.

“The final dates and venues for the series will be announced soon,” she concluded.