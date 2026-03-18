Afghan Taliban regime hiding militants in govt buildings, says ISPR chief

RAWALPINDI, MAR 18: Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that Afghan Taliban regime is sheltering militants in state infrastructure, saying that Pakistan was fighting a war against terrorism imposed on it.



“The Afghan Taliban regime has hidden terrorists in government buildings,” he said while speaking on Geo News programme Capital Talk.

The ISPR chief said that the Afghan Taliban regime has maintained links with terrorist groups, including a son of Osama bin Laden.

“The Afghan Taliban regime is a terrorist organisation that has taken control of the country, and this is what the United Nations is also saying. They are in contact with his [Osama bin Laden] son Hamza and have asked him to come to Afghanistan.”

Osama bin Laden was killed in a US raid in Abbottabad on May 2 by Navy SEALs. The US accused the al-Qaeda chief of perpetrating 9/11 attacks on New York that killed over 3000 people in 2001.

The DG ISPR went on to say that Pakistan was fighting a war against terrorism imposed on it. “Pakistan is fighting a war against terrorism, and this war has been imposed on us by terrorists and their handlers,” he said, adding that militant groups were India-sponsored and funded.

The ISPR chief rubbished the Afghan regime’s claims about civilian casualties in recent Pakistani strikes, saying that the Kabul attack was aimed at targeting ammunition and a drone depot.

He revealed that Indian drones were used by the Afghan regime against Pakistan recently.