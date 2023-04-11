Afghan forces rescue businessman, arrest 3 kidnappers in Kabul

News Desk

KABUL, Afghan security forces rescued a businessman from kidnapper in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan. The forces also arrested three kidnappers, the General Directorate of Intelligence (GDI) said in a statement on Tuesday.

The businessman was kidnapped in Police District 12 of Kabul city and the kidnappers demanded 2 million U.S. dollars as ransom from the victim’s family for his release, the statement said.

The GDI personnel, after identifying the location of the kidnappers, launched special operations and rescued the businessman, the statement said, adding the GDI personnel have also arrested three kidnappers.

Similarly, security forces rescued a businessman from kidnappers’ clutch and arrested two people who demanded 300,000 dollars as ransom for releasing their prey in the northern Mazar-I-Sharif city some 10 days ago.

In war-torn and economically impoverished Afghanistan, criminal gangs, including kidnappers, often attempt to target wealthy families by kidnapping their members and demanding huge amounts of cash for their release.

The Afghan caretaker government has vowed to crack down on outlaws and criminal elements as part of efforts to ensure law and order in the poor country.