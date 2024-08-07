Afghan envoy calls for strong regional cooperation

Exclusive interview of the acting ambassador of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to Pakistan with Amb. Ahmed Shakeeb, Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s envoy to Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD, AUG 7: Officials emphasized the need to address underlying issues between Afghanistan and Pakistan to prevent further escalation. Linking security concerns with people, trade, and transit matters can exacerbate existing problems. A comprehensive approach focused on resolving core issues is crucial for regional stability.

Instead, focusing on enhancing people-to-people interactions, facilitating trade and transit, dispelling negative perceptions through official channels, and reducing visa and travel barriers can build trust and gradually resolve issues. This approach avoids blame, which harms trade, affects refugees, disrupts transit, and other areas. Emphasizing solutions that benefit the public and improve regional connections through trade can help resolve these issues over time.

2- The relationship between Afghanistan and Pakistan is crucial for regional connectivity and prosperity. Positive relations between the two countries lead to mutual benefits, improved trade and transit, and regional economic integration. Conversely, tensions negatively impact both nations and the broader region. Strengthening these ties not only benefits Afghanistan and Pakistan but also enhances connections with Central Asian countries, Iran, China, and the entire region.

3- Trade between Afghanistan and Pakistan continues despite everyday challenges, with Afghanistan being one of the top markets for Pakistani exports, showing a 6.7% increase last year. However, progress on high-level energy and infrastructure projects is stalled due to some issues that Pakistan links with its domestic security concerns. Afghanistan, now in a phase of peace, presents significant investment opportunities for Pakistani companies in sectors like energy, construction, mining, agriculture, and industry. These investments could enhance bilateral relations and positively impact both nations.

4- China, a major regional and global economic power, has historically maintained strong relations with Pakistan and shown keen interest in Afghanistan’s economy and investment opportunities. With its Belt and Road Initiative, China aims to strengthen regional ties and expand its economic influence. Given its strong connections with both Pakistan and Afghanistan, China can play a constructive role in improving relations between the two countries, facilitating economic programs, and advancing bilateral and regional prosperity.

5- The region has significant opportunities to become a central economic hub, uniting Pakistan, Afghanistan, China, Iran, and Central Asian countries. Prioritizing economic and trade initiatives over political and security issues is crucial for implementing major projects like Trans-Afghan, CASA-1000, TAPI, TAP, Chabahar Port, and the Wakhan Corridor. The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan aims to serve as a point of economic connectivity and foster relations globally. Strong regional cooperation around these economic opportunities can also help mitigate security threats and other challenges.