Afghan currency stable compared to regional countries: Muttaqi

KABUL: The acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amir Khan Muttaqi, said that the Afghani currency has been stable compared to other countries in the region.

Speaking at an event at the Foreign Ministry, Muttaqi said that the value of currencies from the regional countries have dropped against US dollar, but the Afghani has remained stable.

“This is an honor for us that we are today on the row the countries equally and that our currency is the first currency at an international level which has a value increasing and not decreasing,” he said.

This comes as Da Afghanistan Bank said that the implementation of a proper monetary system and the prevention of trafficking of dollars abroad are the main reason for the stable price of the Afghani.

“The start of national and international projects in the country, prevention of smuggling of foreign currency and increase of exports have been effective in the stability of the Afghan currency,” said Hassibullah Noori, a spokesman for the Central Bank.

The Union of Money Exchangers of Sarai Shahzada said that the Central Bank should inject dollars into the markets.

“The Central Bank should take actions to prevent the use of foreign currency: Pakistani Kaldar and Iran’s Toman,” said Abdul Rahman Zirak, a spokesman for the Union.

This comes as the Ministry of Economy (MoE) said that the cash packages provided in aid for Afghanistan helped the stability of the Afghan currency.

“The cash packages that are being transferred to Afghanistan are for the empowerment of national values and are being considered for use of the construction of infrastructure to reach self-sufficiency,” said Abdul Latif Nazari, deputy Minister of Economy.

Earlier, the Central Bank said the Afghan currency has been placed among nine currencies whose value has remained stable over the last year.