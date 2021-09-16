Afghan crisis: UNHCR all praise for Pak help

This was stated in a meeting between Filippo Grandi, (UNHCR) and COAS General Qamar Bajwa

Shujaat Hamza

RAWALPINDI: Filippo Grandi, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, on Thursday.

According to an Inter Services Public Relations press release, matters of mutual interest, regional security, current situation in Afghanistan & collaboration in humanitarian assistance were discussed during the meeting. COAS reiterated the need for convergence of global efforts to avert humanitarian and refugee crisis in Afghanistan. COAS also appreciated the role of UNHCR in promoting UN core values and their response during crises.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan’s effort for hosting four Million Afghan refugees for over four decades. He also appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation including provision of humanitarian aid/ assistance and pledged to play their role for further improvement in cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.