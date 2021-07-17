Afghan ambassador’s daughter manhandled in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, JUL 17 /DNA/ – As reported to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs by the Embassy of Afghanistan in Islamabad, yesterday, the daughter of the Ambassador was assaulted while riding a rented vehicle.

Immediately after this disturbing incident was reported, the Islamabad Police launched a thorough investigation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant security authorities are closely in contact with the Ambassador and his family and extending full support in the matter.

While the security of the Ambassador and his family has been beefed up, law enforcement agencies are trying to trace and apprehend the culprits to be brought to justice.

It is reiterated that the safety and security of the diplomatic missions, as well as the diplomats and their families, is of utmost importance. Such incidents can and will not be tolerated.