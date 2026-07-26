AFF targets Taliban convoy in Baghlan, kills four commanders in Badakhshan

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26: Resistance operations against the Taliban regime have intensified as the Afghanistan Freedom Front (AFF) launched a rocket attack on a Taliban military convoy traveling from Kabul to Badakhshan Province on Saturday.

According to details shared by the resistance group on its official X handle, the attack was carried out in the Doshi District of Baghlan province after AFF guerrilla fighters tracked the convoy from Kabul to the Northern Salang area.

The convoy was transporting Taliban reinforcements and military equipment destined for Badakhshan province.

According to the group, seven Taliban members were killed and six others were wounded in the rocket attack, while no AFF fighters were injured or harmed during the operation.

Following the action in Baghlan, further attacks were carried out against the Taliban regime in the Zebak District of Badakhshan province, where Taliban forces suffered heavy casualties.

During clashes over the past two days, four Taliban commanders were killed, including Mullah Shadab, commander of the Zebak Unit. The three other slain commanders—Maulvi Gul Ahmadi, Mullah Faridullah, and Qari Umari Lazari—were leading border companies in Zebak district.