AFCON hosts Morocco into last four with win over Cameroon

BAKU, JAN 10: Hosts Morocco booked their place in the semi-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with a dominant display against Cameroon in Rabat, BBC reported.

A goal in each half, scored by Brahim Diaz and Ismael Saibari, was enough to see off their opponents, who rarely threatened.

Diaz tucked home from close range in the 26th minute after Ayoub El Kaabi’s flick on from a corner, using his thigh to nudge the ball into the net for his fifth goal of the tournament.

Saibari’s goal also came from a set piece, firing home a low left-footed drive after picking up a loose ball from a free-kick.

Having now matched their historic run to the semi-finals in Qatar, Regragui’s side are two wins away from claiming the country’s first continental crown since 1976.

Morocco are now unbeaten in 25 matches – a run stretching back to their last-16 exit at the 2023 edition of the finals – and are into the last four at an AFCON for the first time since 2004, when they went on to lose against Tunisia in the final.

The Atlas Lions will have a huge home advantage again when they return to this stadium on Wednesday to play the winners of Saturday’s quarter-final between Algeria and Nigeria.