AFC president meets deputy PM Ishaq Dar in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD, NOV 5 /DNA/ – The Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister received Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, President of the Asian Football Confederation, during his visit to Pakistan.
The DPM/FM lauded the AFC’s support for football in Pakistan and appreciated Sheikh Salman’s role in strengthening regional ties through sport & youth engagement.
« Sri Lanka targets big fish in anti-corruption push (Previous News)
Related News
Study urges Pakistan auto sector to break OEM dependency: PIDE Seminar
ISLAMABAD, NOV 5 /DNA/ – The Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), under its RASTARead More
HEC mobilizes accreditation councils for global alignment under REQAAB Framework
ISLAMABAD, NOV 5 /DNA/ – The Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan, through its QualityRead More
Comments are Closed