Wednesday, November 5, 2025
AFC president meets deputy PM Ishaq Dar in Islamabad

| November 5, 2025
AFC president meets deputy PM Ishaq Dar in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, NOV 5 /DNA/ – The Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister received Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, President of the Asian Football Confederation, during his visit to Pakistan.

The DPM/FM lauded the AFC’s support for football in Pakistan and appreciated Sheikh Salman’s role in strengthening regional ties through sport & youth engagement.

