Admiral Javed Iqbal briefs Senate on Navy’s capabilities and defense strategies

ISLAMABAD, OCT 13 /DNA/ – Rear Admiral Javed Iqbal (HI), distinguished with the Hilal Imtiaz Military award, led the 53rd staff course delegation comprising faculty and administrative personnel from Naval War College Lahore during their visit to the Parliament House today.

The meeting took place at the Parliament House where Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani engaged with Rear Admiral Javed Iqbal in productive discussions concerning professional matters concerning the Pakistan Navy and topics of mutual interest.

Chairman Senate, acknowledging the exemplary professionalism exhibited by the officers and personnel of the Pakistan Navy, commended their valour in creating enduring stories of bravery that resonate with the nation. He emphasized their immense value as vital assets to the nation.

Highlighting the steadfastness and resolve of the Pakistan Navy akin to the Army and Air Force, Chairman Senate underscored their historical response to enemy aggression, fortifying our maritime borders. The discussion also encompassed contemporary challenges and technological advancements occurring on a global scale.

Furthermore, Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani emphasized that the indelible contributions of the Pakistan Navy in safeguarding our maritime boundaries would be etched in golden letters in the annals of our nation’s history. He underscored the consistent support provided by the Pakistan Navy during times of natural disasters, standing by the populace and actively engaging in relief efforts. Pakistan Navy’s active involvement in relief operations was duly recognized.

Rear Admiral Javed Iqbal (HI) of the Pakistan Navy presented a comprehensive briefing to Chairman Senate, elaborating on the capabilities of the Pakistan Navy and strategies for fortifying defence mechanisms pertaining to maritime boundaries.

Subsequently, senior officials of the Senate briefed the delegation from the 53rd PN Staff Course during their visit to the Parliament House, elucidating the functioning procedures, legislative processes, and other pertinent matters of the Upper House.