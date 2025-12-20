Address by the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the first summit of the “Central Asia Plus Japan” dialogue

Distinguished Madam Prime Minister!

Esteemed heads of delegations!

I echo the sincere words of appreciation to Madam Takaichi, the Prime Minister of Japan for the excellent organization of the first “Central Asia Plus Japan” Summit and the warm hospitality in the beautiful and vibrant Tokyo.

I would like to emphasize that it was the Land of the Rising Sun that initiated the first Central Asia Plus dialogue more than 20 years ago. Time has shown the strategic necessity and rectitude of this decision. This summit is undoubtedly historic, marking a new phase in our cooperation.

I would like to note that our close trade and cultural ties with Japan date back to the time of the Great Silk Road. Madam Prime Minister, your country’s ancient capital, Nara, where you were born, was one of the most important centres on this route.

We are also brought together by our shared traditions, customs, spiritual beliefs, culture and family values.

All of these factors provide a solid foundation for the development of multifaceted cooperation between Central Asia and Japan.

Madam Takaichi,

We greatly value the fact that Japan has been a reliable partner to us throughout the period since the Central Asian countries gained independence. Japan has made a significant contribution to the socio-economic development of the region, the modernization of infrastructure, industry and energy, and the strengthening of scientific, educational and human resources.

The Central Asian states are therefore interested in expanding Japan’s active presence in the region.

We also have something to offer. Our region is rich in natural resources and is located at the intersection of major global transport, trade and energy routes. The Central Asian economies are growing at a rate of 5–6 per cent, and this momentum is set to continue in the coming years. The rapprochement and integration processes currently underway in the region are creating fertile ground for cooperation with Japan.

Madam Prime Minister!

Thank you once again for your firm commitment to developing strategic relations with Central Asia. I am confident that our joint efforts will take us to new heights. As the Japanese proverb goes, “If you join forces, you can move mountains”.

Esteemed heads of delegations!

I support today’s important initiatives to develop partnerships among our countries. I welcome the adoption of the Tokyo Declaration, which seeks to reinforce our collaboration in key strategic areas.

In turn, I would now like to present our vision for developing cooperation within the Central Asia Plus Japan framework.

FIRST. We propose holding summits at the level of heads of state every two years to provide an additional impetus for cooperation. We are ready to host one of these meetings in Uzbekistan.

We also support Japan’s initiative to establish a new Permanent Justice and Law Mechanism, as well as organising the first Meeting of Ministers of Justice in Tokyo next year.

SECOND. We advocate developing the Central Asia-Japan Cooperation Strategy – 2040. This document could include specific programmes and projects designed to promote sustainable development in the region’s countries and facilitate their deeper integration into global economic processes.

To develop new ideas and proposals, and to formulate a comprehensive cooperation agenda, it is important to establish an Expert Forum comprising of leading analytical institutions from our respective countries. We are ready to provide a discussion platform and convene the first meeting of the Forum next year in Tashkent.

THIRD. We welcome the expansion of support by the Japanese financial institutions for trade, economic, and investment projects in Central Asia.

I am confident that by combining the rich natural and human resources of Central Asia with Japan’s industrial and technological potential, we will be able to achieve synergy effect.

In this regard, we propose establishing an Investment Fund for the Infrastructure and Industry Development in Central Asia. It can be used as a basis for launching a “quality infrastructure” program aimed at attracting Japanese investment, technology, engineering standards, and expertise for the implementation of major infrastructure projects in the region.

We also propose gorming a Central Asian network of Japanese technoparks – a regional platform for industrial cooperation, localization, and technology transfer. The network of technoparks can be distributed based on the raw material and industrial capabilities of each country in the region.

FOURTH. Today, digital transformation is becoming a key element of economic growth and sustainability.

Japanese companies are global leaders in various segments of the digital economy: industrial automation, robotics and intelligent control systems, cloud computing, and new-generation telecommunications platforms.

We propose establishing a “Central Asia – Japan Digital Hub” – a multilateral platform for cooperation in the fields of digital solutions, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, cybersecurity, and the innovative economy.

FIFTH. With its vast experience in creating modern and reliable transport infrastructure, Japan can be one of the key partners in developing the transit and logistics network in the region.

We are interested in attracting Japanese investment, technology, and expert assistance in projects to build high-speed railways and highways, digitalize transport corridors, and construct airports and logistics centers.

In this regard, I would like to note our successful cooperation with Sojitz Corporation in the construction of the new Tashkent International Airport.

SIXTH. Japan is a global leader in achieving zero carbon emissions.

In Uzbekistan, we have set a goal to reduce carbon dioxide emissions up to 50 percent by 2035 and to increase the share of green energy in total power generation to 54 percent by 2030.

We propose jointly developing specific projects for energy transition and green energy development, such as the construction of efficient thermal power plants, solar and wind power facilities; the introduction of cogeneration technologies, loss reduction, carbon capture and utilization.

We suggest ton create a Regional Training Center in Renewable Energy in Tashkent.

SEVENTH. We consider it important to deepen interaction in the implementation of our regional program, “Green Agenda” for Central Asia. It is in line with Japan’s Green Transformation initiative.

We propose launching a joint Program on improving air quality in the region, aimed at applying advanced solutions for monitoring, filtering, and reducing emissions, creating a more sustainable and safer environment for the population; adopting a Joint Action Plan for combating climate change and environmental protection, including projects aimed at addressing the environmental challenges of the Aral Sea region and introducing water-saving technologies; creating a new format for meetings between heads of environmental protection authorities as part of the Dialogue.

EIGHTH. Considering Japan’s vast experience in the field of seismic safety, we advocate for the launch of a joint Program to assess and improve seismic resilience.

The goal is to conduct a comprehensive seismic diagnosis of major cities in Central Asia with the involvement of Japanese experts, develop roadmaps for improving seismic resilience, and introduce early warning systems based on Japanese models.

We propose to establish a Regional Advanced Training Center in the city of Tashkent to train engineers, architects, and f rescue services according to the Japanese standards and protocols.

NINTH. We highly appreciate Japan’s assistance in the field of education and training of qualified personnel. We will further expand and support educational, scientific, and academic exchanges.

We propose to host the first Meeting of Ministers of Education in the “Central Asia plus Japan” format next year in Uzbekistan, as well as the first Forum of Rectors of leading universities of the region.

We also call for the adoption of a Regional Network Program for Youth Development aimed at forming long-term ties among youth communities and developing their creative, technological, and professional potential.

Regular festivals of culture, art, and tourism contribute to strengthening friendly ties among our peoples.

I am pleased to note that the Uzbekistan pavilion at the World Expo in Osaka was awarded the Gold Prize. We will further continue to actively participate in such events.

Distinguished participants!

Our meeting is taking place at a time of serious turbulence in global politics, heightened geopolitical tensions, and declining trust among major powers. In such circumstances, the ability to unite efforts to preserve peace and strengthen stability takes on particular importance.

Afghanistan remains one of the key areas of our interaction. We are united in our aspiration to see this country peaceful, stable, and focused on meaningful development.

We highly appreciate Japan’s consistent position, which for many years has remained among the leading donors and partners in supporting the Afghan people.

I am convinced that our joint actions and common contribution will serve to improve the quality of life, socio-economic and infrastructure development, as well as the active involvement of Afghanistan in regional economic projects.

Dear friends!

In conclusion, I would like to express my support for all the decisions made on the agenda items.

I am confident that implementing the initiatives put forward today will promote the practical development of our dialogue, enabling us to fulfill the significant potential of cooperation for the benefit of our countries and peoples.