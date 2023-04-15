Additional District, Sessions Judge Attock visits District Jail
DNA
ATTOCK (APRIL-15) Additional District and Sessions Judge Attock Shafqatullah on Saturday visited the District Jail. During the visit, the Additional District and Sessions Judge made a detailed visit to the inside jail barracks, kitchen, hospital, new age and women’s ward.
Judicial Magistrate Mahmoud Alam was also accompanied by him on the occasion.
The Additional District and Sessions Judge expressed satisfaction over the performance of the jail administration and appreciated their efforts.
« DC Attock directs relevant departments to ensure regular surveillance on dengue virus (Previous News)
Related News
Siraj holds talk with PM Shehbaz, Imran in bid to defuse political tension
LAHORE, APR 15: In an effort to reduce the political tension prevailing in the country,Read More
Additional District, Sessions Judge Attock visits District Jail
DNA ATTOCK (APRIL-15) Additional District and Sessions Judge Attock Shafqatullah on Saturday visited the DistrictRead More
Comments are Closed