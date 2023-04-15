Sunday, April 16, 2023
Main Menu

Additional District, Sessions Judge Attock visits District Jail

| April 15, 2023

DNA

ATTOCK (APRIL-15) Additional District and Sessions Judge Attock Shafqatullah on Saturday visited the District Jail. During the visit, the Additional District and Sessions Judge made a detailed visit to the inside jail barracks, kitchen, hospital, new age and women’s ward.

Judicial Magistrate Mahmoud Alam was also accompanied by him on the occasion.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge expressed satisfaction over the performance of the jail administration and appreciated their efforts.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Siraj holds talk with PM Shehbaz, Imran in bid to defuse political tension

LAHORE, APR 15: In an effort to reduce the political tension prevailing in the country,Read More

Additional District, Sessions Judge Attock visits District Jail

DNA ATTOCK (APRIL-15) Additional District and Sessions Judge Attock Shafqatullah on Saturday visited the DistrictRead More

Comments are Closed