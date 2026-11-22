RAWALPINDI, NOV 22 /DNA/ – A delegation of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RCCI), led by President Mr. Nosherwan Khalil Khan, visited Rawat Industrial Estate along with Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Ms. Maleeha Sahar to review infrastructure and other facilities at the industrial estate.

During the visit, ADC Maleeha Sahar inspected the connecting road from Chamber Chowk to Rawat Industrial Estate and reviewed the existing infrastructure and facilities on-site.

At the Rawat Industrial Management Board office, Chairman Rawat Industrial Management Board Mr. Nadeem Raouf gave a detailed briefing to the ADC on key issues facing the industrial estate. These included construction of the connecting road, carpeting of the existing road, removal of encroachments, provision of Rescue 1122 and fire brigade services, removal of the toll tax barrier (Chungi), and other infrastructure-related concerns.

RCCI President Nosherwan Khalil Khan and Chairman Nadeem Raouf thanked ADC Maleeha Sahar for personally visiting the industrial estate and reviewing the issues on-site. They appreciated this as an important step towards resolving the long-standing problems of the industrial community. They also expressed their gratitude to Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Nadeem Nasir, who had assured the Chamber during his visit to RCCI that a senior departmental officer would be deputed to inspect the site and assess the issues firsthand.

ADC Maleeha Sahar assured the delegation that construction and carpeting of the access road would be undertaken soon. She further assured that road construction and repair work would also be carried out in areas falling within the jurisdiction of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), while action would be taken to ensure the removal of encroachments.

RCCI Senior Vice President Waseem Aslam, Executive Member Aslam Naqash, Secretary General Irfan Manan Khan, and Imran Ali were also present during the visit.