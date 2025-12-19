ADB reaffirms support for Pakistan Railways’ ML-1 upgrade

ISLAMABAD, Dec 19 (APP/DNA): A delegation of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), led by Director General Leah Gutierrez, called on Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi on Friday to review progress on the upgradation of Main Line- I(ML-I), Pakistan Railways’ most critical infrastructure project.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the scope, financing and implementation strategy of the ML-I upgradation, said a news release.

The officials briefed the meeting that ML-I serves as the backbone of Pakistan Railways, facilitating nearly 80 percent of passenger traffic and about 90 percent of freight movement across the country.

Given the current condition of the railway infrastructure, participants emphasized the urgent need for upgrading ML-I to ensure safe, efficient and reliable rail operations.

The project is expected to significantly enhance connectivity, reduce travel time and strengthen Pakistan’s logistics and trade capacity.

Hanif Abbasi said ML-I as a key project for the national economy, stating that its modernization would play a vital role in promoting economic growth, regional connectivity and sustainable transport.

The ADB delegation reaffirmed its continued cooperation and confidence in the progress of the ML-I project and expressed commitment to supporting Pakistan Railways in its reform and modernization efforts.

Both sides also agreed that the ground-breaking ceremony of the ML-I Karachi-to-Rohri section would be held in July 2026, marking a major milestone in the execution of the project.