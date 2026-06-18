ADB okays $700m loan to support insurance sector reforms in Pakistan
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $700 million policy-based loan to support reforms aimed at strengthening insurance in Pakistan.
The programme seeks to expand insurance coverage and reduce protection gaps, according to press release issued by ADB, adding the loan would help stimulate private sector participation and support sustainable economic growth.
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $700 million policy-based loan to support reforms aimed at strengthening insurance in Pakistan.
The programme seeks to expand insurance coverage and reduce protection gaps, according to press release issued by ADB, adding the loan would help stimulate private sector participation and support sustainable economic growth.
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