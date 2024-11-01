ADB Country Director Emma Fan meets CDA Chairman to explore urban development collaboration

ISLAMABAD, NOV 1 /DNA/ – Country Director Asian Development Bank (ADB) Emma Fan called on Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa to discuss avenues for mutual collaboration. Chairman CDA warmly welcomed Country Director ADB and highlighted CDA’s commitment to advancing sustainable urban development through ADB’s technical support and expertise.

During the meeting, Chairman CDA emphasized CDA’s strategic shift from auction of assets to sustainable development models, with a particular focus on Public Private Partnership model. He urged the need for ADB’s expertise and technical support to effectively manage various proposals for joint ventures.

Country Director ADB affirmed ADB’s support to Islamabad’s development goals, offering technical expertise for key projects. It was briefed that the hiring process for international consultants and transactional advisors for the projects are underway to ensure the successful execution of these projects.

ADB also offered CDA the support of its dedicated carbon credit experts for the upcoming projects for incorporating carbon credit facility in these projects. In this connection, a dedicated team from ADB could provide their support and expertise into the ongoing projects for earning carbon credits and emissions reduction initiatives.

Chairman Randhawa commended ADB’s support for CDA and expressed his commitment for a close working partnership. With ADB’s expertise, CDA can overcome their challenges and meet its goals to transform Islamabad into a modern and sustainable city.