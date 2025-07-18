Friday, July 18, 2025
Actress died a natural death: report

Nazir Siyal / DNA

KARACHI: A Karachi University laboratory on basis of samples sent from actor Humaira Asghar’s body came to the conclusion that there were no traces of sedative or toxic substance in it, raising a strong possibility that the medico-legal section will likely to declare it as a “natural death”, it emerged on Friday according to a report and police officials.

A police investigative report released on Wednesday found that the evidence so far indicated that the actor’s death — whose body was discovered in a Karachi apartment on July 8 — was accidental or due to natural causes.

