Acting President Gilani, Uzbek Speaker reaffirm strong bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 29 /DNA/ – Acting President of Pakistan, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, received Mr. Nuriddin Muydinkhonovich Ismoilov, Speaker of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan, in Islamabad today. The two leaders reaffirmed the strong and growing ties between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, rooted in shared history, culture, religion, and values.

Welcoming the visiting dignitary, the Acting President stated that Pakistan greatly values its fraternal relations with Uzbekistan and is pleased to see these ties gaining momentum across political, economic, and parliamentary domains. He recalled his own visit to Uzbekistan in April 2025 for the 150th Inter-Parliamentary Union and expressed appreciation for the warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation.

He appreciated the signing of the Road Map for Accelerated Implementation of Agreements, concluded in June 2025 on the sidelines of the 51st OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Istanbul.

The Acting President expressed hope that the President of Uzbekistan, H.E. Shavkat Mirziyoyev, would undertake a visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience, following an official invitation extended by the Prime Minister.

He also welcomed the regular convening of institutional mechanisms between the two countries, including the Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) and Bilateral Political Consultations, with the most recent sessions held in Tashkent in November 2024 and February 2025 respectively.

Underscoring the role of inter-parliamentary exchanges, the Acting President emphasized that parliamentary diplomacy strengthens mutual trust and cooperation. He noted the existence of Parliamentary Friendship Groups in both countries and called for enhanced collaboration through the exchange of delegations, joint meetings, and seminars.

The Acting President noted with satisfaction the upward trajectory of bilateral trade. He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to raising bilateral trade to US$ 2 billion in the next four years, as agreed during the Prime Minister’s visit to Tashkent.

Highlighting progress in regional connectivity, he welcomed the resumption of direct flights by Uzbekistan Airways between Tashkent and Lahore/Islamabad, terming it a positive step toward boosting people-to-people and business-to-business exchanges.

The Acting President also emphasized the strategic significance of the Trans-Afghan Railway Project, linking Uzbekistan and Pakistan via Afghanistan. He termed the project a game-changer for regional trade and integration, with the potential to connect Central Asia to the Arabian Sea.

Acting President Gilani also expressed confidence in the continued growth of Pakistan-Uzbekistan relations across all sectors and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to working closely with Uzbekistan to achieve shared objectives for regional peace, prosperity, and development.