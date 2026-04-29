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Acting President approves transfer of Islamabad High Court judges on PM’s advice

| April 29, 2026
Acting President approves transfer of Islamabad High Court judges on PM’s advice

Islamabad: 29 Apr /DNA/ — Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani has approved, on the advice of the Prime Minister, the recommendations of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan regarding the transfer of judges from the Islamabad High Court.

Accordingly, Mr Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Senior Puisne Judge of the Islamabad High Court, has been transferred to the Lahore High Court.

Mr Justice Babar Sattar has been transferred from the Islamabad High Court to the Peshawar High Court.

Ms Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz has been transferred from the Islamabad High Court to the Sindh High Court.

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