ACP puts lives of journalists, ministers at risk during Iftar event

KARACHI, MAR 19 /DNA/ – The Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi put the lives of journalists, including ministers, at the high risk during the Iftar dinner.

As per reports, seen in the pictures, the institution’s negligence could have endangered the hundreds of lives of VIPs and Media personal.

On Wednesday, this highly reputable institution hosted an Iftar and dinner in honor of journalists, which was also attended by several Sindh Ministers on the occasion.

Hundreds of journalists and ministers took part in the Arts Council of Pakistan’s Iftar, while in the midst of the gathering, various gas Gas cylinders and tandoors were placed near open flames, posing a serious hazard.

On this occasion, irresponsible behavior and improper conduct by the institution were observed.