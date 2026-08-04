ACDC-ISSI launches New Book on “India’s Hybrid Warfare: Implications for Pakistan National Security”

ISLAMABAD, AUG 4 /DNA/ – The Arms Control and Disarmament Centre (ACDC) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) organized the launch of the book titled “India’s Hybrid Warfare: Implications for Pakistan’s National Security”, authored by Dr. Muhammad Ali. Amb. Sardar Masood Khan, former President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, while Gen. Zubair Mehmood Hayat, NI(M), HI(M) (Retd.), delivered the keynote address. The event featured other distinguished speakers, including Maj Gen Dr. Ehsan Mahmood Khan (Retd.), former Director General ISSRA; Prof. Dr. Tughral Yamin, Senior Research Associate at the Institute of Policy Studies, Islamabad; and Dr. Asma Shakir Khawaja, Executive Director of CISS AJK.

The Chief Guest of the ceremony, Amb. Sardar Masood Khan, stated that the book offered a valuable academic examination of the theoretical construct of hybrid warfare. He noted that hybrid warfare was not a new concept, as similar methods had existed during medieval periods. Amb. Khan emphasized that national integration was an essential element of statecraft. He concluded that Pakistan must address both its external and internal challenges, while remaining prepared to counter hybrid threats.

Gen. Zubair Mehmood Hayat (Retd.), in his keynote address, praised the author for the timely publication. He noted that a significant change in India’s policy outlook towards Pakistan was influenced by the Doval Doctrine, where new frontier was the civil society and it advocated offensive and defensive measures against Pakistan. He stated that hybrid warfare was no longer merely a theoretical concept, but an evolving and practical method of conflict. He further observed that no society could remain great, or even survive, if it lost “hope” and “faith” in itself. By damaging people’s confidence in their national identity, an adversary could weaken a nation without engaging it in conventional warfare.

In his welcome remarks, Amb. Moin ul Haque, Director General ISSI, lauded the book as an important contribution to understanding the evolving security challenges. He stated that modern warfare has become increasingly complex and multidimensional. Hybrid warfare seeks to achieve strategic objectives without crossing the threshold of declared war. He also commended the author for giving actionable recommendations for strengthening Pakistan’s response to counter threats to its national security.

Malik Qasim Mustafa, in his introductory remarks, commended Dr. Ali for his evidence-based analysis of India’s hybrid warfare against Pakistan. He emphasized the need for a comprehensive whole-of-nation response based on stronger coordination, national cohesion, effective governance, and media resilience.

Maj Gen Dr. Ehsan Mahmood Khan (Retd.) presented a similar perspective, noting that the conventional battlefield had not disappeared and would continue to remain relevant. However, it was now overlapped by other domains of conflict, including cyber, economic, and psychological warfare. Prof. Dr. Tughral Yamin stated that Pakistan needs to develop a comprehensive national response to hybrid warfare. In her remarks, Dr. Asma Shakir Khawaja emphasized the significance of knowledge in empowering societies and countering cognitive biases and disinformation. She described the research study as timely, noting that it contributes to a deeper understanding of the subject.

Ambassador Khalid Mahmood, in his vote of thanks, highlighted how India employed diplomatic pressure, disinformation, and narrative manipulation to undermine Pakistan’s international standing. He emphasized that Pakistan’s growing diplomatic role and institutional resilience had enabled it to withstand these pressures and strengthen its global position.

Dr. Muhammad Ali is an alumnus of the National Defence University Islamabad, where he studied public policy and strategic security. Later he joined the Islamia University Bahawalpur from where he completed Ph.D. in 2024. He has harvested a variety of experience during his stints at the educational institutions in UK, China and Saudi Arabia, which enabled him to develop a diverse view about global defence & security matters.