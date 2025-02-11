Accession ceremony of Prince Rahim AL-Hussaini AGA KHAN V

DNA

LISBON, PORTUGAL, 11th Feb: Prince Rahim Aga Khan V, accompanied by his family, received global leaders of the Shia Ismaili Muslim community at his Accession Ceremony today, 11th February 2025. The event took place at The Diwan of the Ismaili Imamat in Lisbon, Portugal.

Leaders of the Ismaili community pledged spiritual allegiance to the 50th hereditary Imam on behalf of the global Ismaili community. Ismailis around the world observed the ceremony via livestream in their Jamatkhanas (places of gathering) in more than 35 countries.

In his address, The Aga Khan paid tribute to his late father, Prince Karim Aga Khan IV, and thanked his family for their presence and support. He also thanked the governments of Portugal and Egypt for the way in which they had acknowledged his father’s contributions and facilitated the dignified arrangements for his funeral and burial.

This was the first occasion on which Aga Khan V was speaking to the international Ismaili community. In his inaugural address, he pledged to dedicate his life to care for the spiritual and material well-being of the Ismaili Jamat.

He spoke of the principles of the Ismaili Muslim faith, the importance of keeping a balance between worldly and spiritual matters and the regular practice of the faith. His message focused on universal concepts of peace, tolerance, inclusion and support for those in need. He said that he wanted his community to be loyal and active citizens of the countries in which they live and urged the Ismaili community to lead by example in matters related to climate change.

Deeply involved with the work of the Aga Khan Development Network for several decades, His Highness Prince Rahim Aga Khan committed to balance continuity and stability with a measured pace of change going forward. He also pledged to sustain friendly and constructive relations with governments and partners, and to work closely with them, as did his father, for peace, stability and opportunity.

The Accession Ceremony marks the formal assumption by the Shia Ismaili Imam, of his role, following the passing of his predecessor. The ceremony consists of religious recitations, the presentation and donning of insignia of office, and the pledging of spiritual allegiance by leaders of the Ismaili community on behalf of all Ismailis around the world. It is customary for the Imam to make an address to his community on this occasion. The ceremony affirms the Imam’s authority as the present, living, spiritual leader of the worldwide Shia Ismaili Muslim community.