ACC refutes media reports of Asia Cup 2023 suspension: sources

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) refuted the media reports regarding the suspension of Asia Cricket Cup 2023. According to Asian Cricket Council (ACC) sources, the media reports regarding the suspension of Asia Cup 2023 are baseless. There is no truth in the news about organizing a five-nation tournament without Pakistan.

The ACC sources claimed that they have not proposed any idea to the members of the council regarding shifting the tournament to a neutral venue.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) clarified that Pakistan was and will remain the host of Asia Cup 2023.

Furthermore, the Indian government has refused to send their cricket team to Pakistan to participate in the Asia Cup 2023. The Asia Cricket Cup 2023 was scheduled for August-September this year.

Earlier, a report by international media claimed that Asia Cup 2023 will likely be played in Pakistan with India playing their matches on a neutral venue.

According to a report, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are moving “swiftly towards brokering a resolution” to save the Asian event, which will be held in a 50-over format later this year.