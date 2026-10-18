Abubakar, Bismel wins Aitchison College Junior National Tennis title

By our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Abubakar Talha won the U-18 singles title after defeated Amir Mazari by 2-1 at the Aitchison College Junior National Tennis Championship 2026 here at Aitchison College.

The boys U-18 singles final proved an epic and marathon encounter, which kept the crowd and tennis enthusiasts at their seats for long. They cheered for each and every point and after a tough and long fight, Abubakar Talha succeeded in taming Aitchison’s tiger Amir Mazari 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.

The girls U-18 singles final, Bismel Zia beat Khadija Khalil in another epic encounter with a score of 6-3, 0-6, 10-6. The boys U-18 doubles title was claimed by the pair of Amir Mazari and Nabeel Qayum, who defeated the duo of Hamza Ali Rizwan and Omer Jawad 6-3, 6-4.

The boys U-14 singles final saw M Shayan Afridi of Peshawar outpacing Muhammad Aayan 4-2, 4-0. In the girls U-14 singles final, Khadija Khalil routed Eman Shahbaz 4-1, 4-1. In the boys U-14 doubles final, Muhammad Muaz/Aaliyan Ali beat Shayan Afridi/M Faizan 2-4, 5-4(5), 10-8.

Dr. S. M. Turab Hussain, Principal Aitchison College Lahore and Fazal-ur-Rehman, Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab, graced the concluding ceremony as chief guests and distributed prizes among the winners. Other distinguished guests present on the occasion were Rashid Malik, Sitara-e-Imtiaz, Muhammad Muntaha Ashraf, Chairman Punjab Board of Investment and Trade, Waqar Nisar, Naseem Ahmad, players, their families and tennis enthusiasts.

Sharing his views on the occasion, the Secretary Sports congratulated all the winners and extended his best wishes to the participants, urging them to continue working hard and strive for greater success in upcoming competitions. “The Punjab government, under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, is making every possible effort to provide the youth with world-class sports facilities. We remain committed to nurturing young talent, offering them quality platforms and creating clear pathways to help them excel at national and international levels,” he said.

Aitchison College Principal Dr. S. M. Turab Hussain said the championship had reached its ninth edition, reflecting the institution’s continued commitment to promoting junior tennis and providing emerging players with opportunities to showcase their talent. “The primary objective of organising this national junior championship is to give young players a competitive platform to demonstrate their skills, gain valuable experience and advance their sporting careers.