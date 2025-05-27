Abu Bakar named President as RISJA announces new office bearers
ISLAMABAD, MAY 27 /DNA/ – The newly-elected members of the Rawalpindi-Islamabad Sports Journalists Association (RISJA) gathered today for a formal group photo session with prominent media figures, marking the successful conclusion of the association’s elections.
The event was attended by President Press Club Azhar Jatoi, RISJA Founder Abul Mohi Shah, Chairman Shakil Awan, Sheharyar, Nasir Aslam Raja, Faheem Anwar, and other dignitaries.
Newly Elected Office Bearers Announced
The following members were elected to lead RISJA for the upcoming term:
- President: Abu Bakar
- Secretary General: Arslan Shirazi
- Senior Vice President: Zulfiqar Baig
- Finance Secretary: Nasir Naqvi
- Vice Presidents: Aqeel Anjum, Asghar Mubarak
- Joint Secretaries: Obaid ur Rehman, Asim Riaz
The newly formed panel received overwhelming support, with 59 members endorsing the leadership team.
Commitment to Sports Journalism
The elected officials pledged to uphold the association’s mission of promoting sports journalism, fostering professional development, and strengthening collaboration among media professionals in the region.
