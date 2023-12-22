Friday, December 22, 2023
Abdul Rashid Shakir awarded certificate on completion of course at ISA

December 22, 2023
ISLAMABAD /DNA/ – Islamabad Senior Officer of the Information Group Abdul Rashid Shakir getting a certificate from the Federal Information Minister Murtaza Solangi on completion of course at ISA.

Federal Information Secretary Shahera Shahid and PIO and Executive Director General ISA Dr Tariq Mahmood also seen in the picture. Abdul Rashid Shakir is posted as the PRO to the Chief Minister Punjab.

