Abdul Mannan Ch. promoted to Director General (BPS-20) at Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal

ISLAMABAD, JUL 28 /DNA/ – Abdul Mannan Ch., Director (BPS-19), has been promoted to the rank of Director General (BPS-20) in the Accounts/Audit Category Ex-Cadre with immediate effect. The promotion was formalized through an official notification (No. PBM/Estb/023/1597) issued by Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM), under the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety, Government of Pakistan.

The elevation was approved by the Managing Director, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, on the recommendations of the Departmental Selection/Promotion Board. Prior to this advancement, Mr. Abdul Mannan Ch. served as Director in the Fund & Pension Branch at the PBM Head Office, Islamabad, where he managed key financial and pension-related operations.

Distinction for Bahawalpur & South Punjab

Hailing from Bahawalpur, Mr. Abdul Mannan Ch. brings a distinguished record of public service to his new role. He previously served as Director, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, South Punjab, where he played a pivotal role in managing social welfare programs and delivering institutional relief to marginalized communities across the region. His contributions have been widely acknowledged as instrumental in strengthening PBM’s outreach in South Punjab.

Wishes & Congratulations

Following the announcement of his promotion to Grade 20, a continuous stream of felicitations and warm wishes has poured in from officers and staff across Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal. Senior management, regional directors, assistant directors, and field officers extended their heartiest congratulations, recognizing his professional capability, integrity, and dedication to public welfare.

Colleagues across all departmental tiers expressed confidence that his elevation to Director General will further strengthen administrative efficiency and expand PBM’s welfare outreach nationwide. The PBM fraternity has hailed the promotion as a testament to merit and hard work within the organization.